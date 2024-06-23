"Bill Belichick is a pig" - 3x Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth spews venom on ex-NFL HC for dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson

The reports of Bill Belichick dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson have been turning many heads. Many in and outside the NFL community have shared their take on the relationship. Now, former NFL guard Mark Schlereth has shared his opinion on Belichick as well.

As per reports, the six-time Super Bowl winner started dating Hudson after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. Hudson is 24 while Belichick is 72, and their 48-year age gap did not sit well with Mark Schlereth. On his radio show, the two-time Pro Bowler said:

“I think he’s a pig. That’s disgusting … That’s just awful. What are you doing? Plus, you just look like an absolute clown. What is wrong with you? He was 48 when she was born. She was a baby, and he was 48.”

Schlereth was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 1989 draft and played six seasons with them, winning the 1991 Super Bowl. In 1995, Schlereth joined the Denver Broncos and won two more Super Bowls before retiring in 2000; the same year when Belichick took the top job with the New England Patriots.

While Bill Belichick isn’t preparing to lead the Patriots to a regular season for the first time in more than two decades, he's stll grabbing headlines with his rumored relationship with Jordon Hudson.

Bill Belichick has supporters too

Even though a lot of people have called out Bill Belichick for being involved with the 24-year-old former cheerleader, Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy defended the three-time NFL Coach of the Year. On his podcast, Portnoy said:

“It’s a big gap. You guys have problems with age gaps, that’s fine. I don’t judge. They met naturally over her homework on a plane. … They’re in love.”

Belichick will soon begin his broadcasting career with ESPN at the start of the season. He is scheduled to appear on ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’. His first game is slated to be the New York Jets at the San Francisco 49ers on September 9.