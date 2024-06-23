"Bill Belichick is a pig" - 3x Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth spews venom on ex-NFL HC for dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New England Patriots
  • "Bill Belichick is a pig" - 3x Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth spews venom on ex-NFL HC for dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson

"Bill Belichick is a pig" - 3x Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth spews venom on ex-NFL HC for dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 23, 2024 19:22 GMT
Mark Schlereth calls out Bill Belichick for dating Jordon Hudson (Via Hudson
Mark Schlereth calls out Bill Belichick for dating Jordon Hudson (Via Hudson's Instagram)

The reports of Bill Belichick dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson have been turning many heads. Many in and outside the NFL community have shared their take on the relationship. Now, former NFL guard Mark Schlereth has shared his opinion on Belichick as well.

As per reports, the six-time Super Bowl winner started dating Hudson after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. Hudson is 24 while Belichick is 72, and their 48-year age gap did not sit well with Mark Schlereth. On his radio show, the two-time Pro Bowler said:

“I think he’s a pig. That’s disgusting … That’s just awful. What are you doing? Plus, you just look like an absolute clown. What is wrong with you? He was 48 when she was born. She was a baby, and he was 48.”
also-read-trending Trending

Schlereth was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 1989 draft and played six seasons with them, winning the 1991 Super Bowl. In 1995, Schlereth joined the Denver Broncos and won two more Super Bowls before retiring in 2000; the same year when Belichick took the top job with the New England Patriots.

While Bill Belichick isn’t preparing to lead the Patriots to a regular season for the first time in more than two decades, he's stll grabbing headlines with his rumored relationship with Jordon Hudson.

Bill Belichick has supporters too

Even though a lot of people have called out Bill Belichick for being involved with the 24-year-old former cheerleader, Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy defended the three-time NFL Coach of the Year. On his podcast, Portnoy said:

“It’s a big gap. You guys have problems with age gaps, that’s fine. I don’t judge. They met naturally over her homework on a plane. … They’re in love.”

Belichick will soon begin his broadcasting career with ESPN at the start of the season. He is scheduled to appear on ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’. His first game is slated to be the New York Jets at the San Francisco 49ers on September 9.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी