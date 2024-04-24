Bill Belichick plans to include possible book deal in 2024 along with million-dollar Manningcast MNF role: Report

For the first time in 28 years, Bill Belichick is unemployed. His hunt for the top coaching post with other organizations after leaving the New England Patriots earlier this year was unsuccessful. However, the former Patriots general manager has opened the door to a number of potential lucrative opportunities.

Belichick has almost 40 years of experience in coaching jobs at various levels in the NFL. His acquired knowledge will not go to waste, as Belichick is set to embark on a journey to distribute that knowledge through a book and a TV show with the Manning brothers.

Last week, Belichick made an appearance on ESPN’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ as an analyst and he will continue in that role for the draft week as well.

However, moving forward, the former Patriots HC has signed a deal with ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ along with a book deal and chances of landing his show and a podcast. Andrew Marchand for The Athletic writes:

“(Belichick) will make millions with an anticipated recurring role with the Manning brothers on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” a book deal, a potential inside football show, and possibly a podcast.”

At this moment, the exact amount that Belichick will be paid is undisclosed, but the expectation per The Athletic is that the deal could be worth multi-million dollars.

Bill Belichick isn’t done with the gridiron just yet

The 72-year-old has six Super Bowl rings to his name; he is considered one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. However, this isn’t enough to satisfy Belichick. He has no plans to retire just yet and wants to accomplish one more thing before saying his farewells to the game.

As per ESPN, Belichick wants to break former Colts and Dolphins’ head coach Don Shula’s record of most victories and then retire. To achieve that goal, Belichick requires just 15 more wins under his belt.