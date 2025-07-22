“Bill Belichick would be proud”: NFL fans react as Mike Vrabel snaps at reporter for repeating question at Patriots training camp

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is attempting to bring winning football back to Massachusetts. Despite being one of the winningest teams in NFL history, the club has drastically struggled since the departure of star QB Tom Brady.On Tuesday, Vrabel had an interesting and intense press conference moment, one where he lashed out at a reporter who asked a similar question to one previously asked by another reporter.&quot;I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered Tom's question. Or, typing on your phone or tweeting, I don't know. But, I spent five minutes answering that question.&quot; Vrabel said.In response, some NFL fans joked that Vrabel was learning press conference techniques from former New England Patriots boss Bill Belichick.&quot;Bill would be proud.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Patriots football is BACK.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Lol.&quot; one fan wrote.Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how the moment was a humorous one and made clear that they thought that Vrabel was doing a good job so far.&quot;Vrabs LOL so goated.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Press conference szn always delivers the best drama.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Dawg I think pats got them selves a player coach. Complete opposite of Belechick. I’d like to see more from them.&quot; one fan wrote.Will the New England Patriots take a positive step under Mike Vrabel?The Patriots were one of the worst teams in football last year and since the departure of Tom Brady more generally. Last year, the club finished with a record of 4-13 and fourth place in the AFC East division. More broadly, the Patriots have the seventh worst win loss record since the 2020 season, with 33 wins and 55 losses, according to Stat Muse.Although Vrabel will be responsible for the positive development of the Patriots organization in 2025, QB Drake Maye needs to step up and take a clear step forward for the franchise to drastically improve next year. Maye had a solid rookie campaign, however, will need to put it all together in 2025 after the Patriots invested heavily into the offensive unit to support him.