Bill Belichick reveals major flaw that caused blowout Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Bill Belichick knows better than most how to dissect Super Bowl wins and losses. The former New England Patriots head coach has a theory about what went wrong with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense on Sunday.

The most decorated NFL head coach regarding Super Bowl wins (six) believes the Chiefs' offensive woes against the Eagles boiled down to their front line.

On Monday's episode of "Let’s Go," Belichick told Jim Gray:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"For Kansas City this year, a good place to look is the left tackle situation. Clearly, Andy (Reid) and Brett (Veach), the general manager, identified that as a problem," Belichick said.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

To try and solve that problem, the team selected Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, a move that never worked out, according to Belichick.

Belichick added that it forced them to play four offensive tackles in that spot, which was less than ideal. Statistics during the regular season will back up Belichick's assessment of Kansas City's poor O-line as Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked 36 times in 2024, a career-high for the former three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Chiefs’ left tack issue caught up to them in the Super Bowl

In Sunday's Super Bowl, a historic three-peat never seemed possible for the Kansas City Chiefs, who had no answer for the Philadelphia Eagles’ pressure. While blocking up front was an issue for Andy Reid's team all season, Belichick said when you face the best defense in the league in the biggest game, those problems are illuminated.

"They (the Chiefs) knew what the problem was. They tried to address it, it didn’t work out with Kinglsey, it didn’t work out with (Wanya) Morris," Belichick said.

As a result, KC played a guard, Joe Thuney, at the tackle position down the season's stretch because they failed to find a capable player to fill in at the left tackle spot.

"You get up against some teams, and you can get by with that, but until you get up against the best teams or the best team, that was a problem for them (the Chiefs)," Belichick added.

On Sunday, the Chiefs allowed six sacks, and all that heat seemed to throw Mahomes off as he tossed two interceptions. At the same time, the offense didn’t score until late in the third quarter.

Belichick saw a similar problem when his Patriots were in Super Bowl XLII. His star QB Tom Brady was sacked five times by the New York Giants defense that day, as his team went on to lose 17-14, ruining a perfect season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.