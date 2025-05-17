Bill Belichick reveals the winning formula behind legends like Tom Brady

Bill Belichick coached Tom Brady for 20 years when they worked together to win six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots. The quarterback was arguably the most important player for the franchise, but Belichick recently explained how he tried to get the best out of all his players.

Ad

In an episode of "The Pivot Podcast" that was released on Friday, Belichick explained the winning formula that made him immensely successful in the NFL.

"All I tried to do was put the players in position to do what they could do," Belichick said (12:40). "And what Tom Brady did was different than what Matt Cassel did, and was different than what Cam [Newton] did. And you just try to play to the player's strengths.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And Rodney Harrison was the second-greatest defensive player I coached behind Taylor, but he's different than Devin McCourty. They're both great players. You try to let them do what they can do and let them play the game to their strengths. And I think that's your job as a coach. It is to get the team prepared to play and then put them in position where they got a fair fight. And if we try to run off tackle, you know, strong safety blitz all day, that's just bad coaching, and we can't win. And good players can't overcome bad coaching."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

After Brady left New England to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the QB led the NFC South team to the Super Bowl title in his first year with the franchise in 2021.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants before his success with the Patriots.

It will be interesting to see if Belichick can work his magic at the collegiate level after an iconic NFL coaching career. North Carolina hired Belichick in December on a reported five-year, $50 million contract.

Ad

Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson helped him

Bill Belichick (L) with his GF Jordon Hudson - Source: Imagn

During his appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," Bill Belichick recalled how his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, helped him come up with certain ideas for his book.

Ad

“When I was writing the acknowledgements and tributes to Coach Barcels, Lawrence Taylor, Tom Brady, my dad, four people who really meant a lot to me in my life. She came up with the idea saying, ‘hey why don’t you give them their page. Give Taylor 56, give Brady 199, give your dad 106, that’s how old he would’ve been if he were alive today,'” Belichick said.

Ad

Brady's number was concerning his draft selection since the Patriots took him with the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

Belichick's book, 'The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football,' was published on May 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.