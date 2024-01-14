Bill Belichick Rumors: Rob Gronkowski points out NFC franchise that is ‘coming in hot’ for legendary ex-Patriots HC

Bill Belichick is currently unemployed, as crazy as it sounds. The former New England Patriots head coach left the team after two straight losing seasons, with owner Robert Kraft and director Jonathan Kraft feeling that they should inject new blood inside the team.

But Belichick, the greatest coach of all time, has made it clear he doesn't plan on retiring just yet. While he has won more rings than any coach in history, there's a clear reason for him to continue at 71 years of age: he needs 15 more wins to become the head coach with the most victories of all time, surpassing Don Shula, whom Belichick despises.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who spent most of his career with the Patriots playing under Bill Belichick, has reinforced his former coach's wish to continue in the league. And he has named one team who seems to be really interested:

"Don't expect Coach Belichick to be done from here on out. He's coming back with vengeance. And I've been hearing on the streets the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick."

Bill Belichick's tenure with the Patriots comes to an end

The greatest head coach of all time will be a highly-coveted candidate now that he's free to go to another team. While it's true that the previous seasons haven't been up to his standard, he still plans to coach and there's no doubt many teams will be looking after him.

Some of the possibilities include the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers, but a recent rumor brought by Ian Rapoport from NFL Network states that he could be an option for the Dallas Cowboys in case they decide to replace Mike McCarthy after the playoffs.

The point about hiring Bill Belichick is that should he sign with any other team to get the record, he must not be given the final decision over player personnel. That's what ruined his stint with the Patriots in the final days, so get him to work with a general manager and let him just coach the team - the thing he's really good at.