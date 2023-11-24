New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is in the midst of having his worst season with the organization. Quarterback Mac Jones was benched ahead of the bye week and now the longtime head coach is dodging questions about his roster.

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted the questions Belichick was asked during his Friday media interaction. When asked about the quarterback situation, he kept repeating the same line that everyone on the team should be ready:

"I’ve told everybody to be ready to go."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Belichick said he didn't plan on announcing starters at every position for this week's game against the New York Giants. When asked if Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones were the only quarterbacks who would be considered to start, he once again refused to answer.

Belichick stated last week that he would wait until just hours before the game on Sunday to announce his decision. Clearly, he is sticking to that mantra but, NFL fans aren't happy about it.

Fans were tired of Bill Belichick's lack of response or respect for reporter's questions and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Some said that it was funny at first but, now it's just old and getting tiresome. Some fans even suggested it may be time for the New England Patriots head coach to call it a career.

Here are some fan reactions to Bill Belichick's antics:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How long has Bill Belichick coached the New England Patriots?

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady built a dynasty with the New England Patriots in the 2000s and 2010s. It's no secret that Brady's departure left a big hole in the Patriots' offense and roster overall.

Belichick has led the Patriots to just one playoff appearance in 2021 since then. The longtime head coach was hired by New England as the head coach and general manager in 2000, which gave him complete control over team operations.

Despite going 5-11 in his first season, he led his team to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI the following season. He has won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots and has an overall record of 264-116 as a head coach of the team in 24 NFL seasons.

Expand Tweet

Whether team owner Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots decide to part ways with the 71-year-old head coach this offseason remains to be seen. However, with a 2-8 record through the first ten games, the team may need to make some hard decisions soon.