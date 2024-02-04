Bill Belichick’s daughter Amanda christens Patriots tenure ‘greatest ride’ as 6x Super Bowl champion pens emotional letter

Bill Belichick's tenure with the New England Patriots is officially over, and there are no more head coaching opportunities for him to explore this offseason. He may go after it again in the future but for now, his coaching is on pause. After a thrilling two decades and change, it's officially over.

Belichick's daughter Anna recently spoke about the end of his tenure. He was with the team for some time, and his eldest daughter was around for all of it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said of the end of his era:

"Coming to New England has been the greatest ride! You win with people."

Won is exactly what they did. The team won six Super Bowls with him and he became the second-winningest coach of all time behind the legendary coach Don Shula.

It wasn't as successful without Tom Brady, but he is still one of the best to ever do it and his time with the Patriots will never be forgotten by him, fans, the team and his daughter.

Bill Belichick pens emotional letter to Patriots fans

Bill Belichick isn't one for emotions. He was never high or low during his time as a coach, becoming infamous for it. Now that he can reflect back, he's affording some emotion in his goodbye letter.

Bill Belichick said goodbye

Via NFL.com, it read:

"Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders."

He continued praising the fans that were by his side for more than two decades:

"We were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough's coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watch on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats."

He said that they appreciated everything the fans did at home and on the road during an unbelievable time in which fans might have just enjoyed his iconic if unemotional press conferences.