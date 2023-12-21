Bill Belichick’s former center calls out George Pickens’ “bull” defense for lazy effort

George Pickens rubbed many the wrong way when he failed to sell out on a play in the Steelers' 30-13 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. When asked about his effort after the game by reporters, Pickens responded with hostility.

Speaking on Get Up a few days later on Thursday, NFL analyst Damien Woody responded in kind. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:53] I played football and that was B.S. what you just said. ... Hell, you play a violent sport. The chance you get injured is almost 100%. The one thing that we're taught as players is when you don't play 100%, you're more than likely to get hurt."

He continued, calling Pickens' effort "bull":

"That effort you put out there is bull. The players in the locker room should be calling you out for putting that type of effort out there. ... Not only your teammates but every team in the National Football League is seeing that now. They know what type of guy you are. [00:01:42]"

It was the wide receiver's comments that started the controversy. Here's what Pickens said when asked about his effort:

"[00:00:27] All the people that are questioning my effort, they don't play football. They do what you all do. [00:00:34]"

George Pickens matches 2022 numbers with three games remaining

George Pickens at Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons

The young Steelers receiver is in his second year with the organization, and despite the controversy with his effort level, his stat lines will remember 2023 as a year of improvement. In his rookie season, Pickens earned 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns.

With Week 16 on the horizon, Pickens now has 52 catches for 814 yards and three touchdowns. The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver now has an opportunity to somewhat blowout his production from a season ago. This year, he's had three games of at least 100 yards.

If he can have at least one more such performance, he has a realistic shot at his first 1000-yard season. Of course, the biggest obstacle to reaching that level aside arguably from his effort level, is the turnover at quarterback. Over the last few weeks, the quarterback has been in an unstable position with constant change. Kenny Pickett suffered an injury, which led the Steelers to turn to Mitchell Trubisky.

This week, Mason Rudolph will be taking the reins. Will George Pickens overcome quarterback changes to rise to his first 1000-yard season?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.