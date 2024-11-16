Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson claims ex-coach is still healing from Tom Brady's Netflix roast

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took to Instagram on November 15 to post an update reminding everyone of the six-month completion of Tom Brady's roast. And according to her, she and the former Pats coach have yet to fully heal from the burns they experienced during the event.

She posted pictures from the show on Netflix with the caption,

"Happy 6 Month Roast-iversary 🔥🐐 Hopefully y’all’s burn wounds healed over... I know Bill & I are still applying bacitracin daily. 🩹😅"

Jordon Hudson IG post

Hudson was referring to HC Belichick's appearance on the show "The Roast of Tom Brady," termed the "GOAT of roasts" by show marketers. Although the GOAT ex-coach of the Patriots was top-notch with his jokes, he took an 'L' following a comment from Brady regarding the coach's dating life.

Belichick, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and many other celebrities were invited to the show, which was featured on Netflix's Is a Joke Festival at Kia Forum. The show was a hit among fans, and many of the burns and jokes still linger in their minds.

Bill Belichick wittingly disses Tom Brady on stage

One of the best roasters on the show was HC Belichick. The 72-year-old started the show with an appearance on the pre-show, roasting Drew Bledsoe for an old joke featuring Tom Brady. Belichick informed Bledsoe that he was out and instructed Brady to get in, a reference to his call during their playing days.

After the pre-show segment, Belichick was on stage for the main action. He started slowly with Kevin Hart but gradually progressed towards his favorite target, Brady. Belichick started with a joke on Brady's soccer team in Birmingham City. He then advised the seven-time Super Bowl winner to stick to American football,

"Not so easy running a team, is it, Tom? So, a little coaching advice. Stick to American football. You’re really good at that."

However, the best part came later when Belichick commented on their famous disagreements.

"People have said that Tom and I have butted heads a lot. And in a way, that was true, but not really. It was hard to butt heads with Tom because he was so far up Alex Guerrero’s a**."

Bill Belichick left the stage by declaring that they had great moments together because of him.

Tom Brady gets back at former coach Bill Belichick

Now, it was time for Brady to get back at his coach with the ultimate weapon: the infamous ring-doorbell moment. Brady joked,

"Everybody asks me which ring is my favorite... I used to say 'the next one,' " Brady said at first. "But now that I am retired, my favorite Ring is the camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl's house a few months ago..."

Bill Belichick was caught on camera running out shirtless from the home of Hudson at 6 AM. The leaked footage of the camera from the door went viral on the internet. Everyone had a good laugh, including the coach who was stunned as Julian Edelman wrapped his arms around the coach.

