"He will never admit it” - Bill Belichick is too stubborn to accept his mistake, claims Colin Cowherd

Bill Belichick made an unorthodox decision earlier this year at offensive coordinator. He's 0-1 now after a poor offensive showing in week one against the Miami Dolphins, and critics are circling the wagons rushing to criticize the coach. Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd explained why people in positions of power refuse to admit their mistakes. He then brought Bill Belichick into the mix. Here's how he put it:

"So admitting you're wrong is harder now. Politicians just don't do it. It sticks to you forever. It's very hard. People in power don't want to do it. They'll fight it. T

He went on, claiming there are industries dedicated to mocking people's mistakes:

"Now you got the tweet, you got the Instagram. It lives forever. Zillion-dollar industries. I mean, there are people that make an industry of mocking people's mistakes..."

Next, he centered his sights on the Patriots head coach:

"And so you don't get coaches in the NFL in their first game or any game acknowledging [their mistakes]. I mean, Belichick won't. He's made a mistake with his offense. A defensive coordinator is a playcaller. It's a mistake by Belichick. It's an absolute mistake. He will never admit it."

Bill Belichick's struggles in the post-Brady era

Since 2001, the New England Patriots have had one season in which they earned less than ten wins. Since Tom Brady left the team, they have already had one. The team lost the division twice in the 20 seasons Brady was in town. Since the quarterback left, they've lost the division in each of the last two years and currently sit in third place in the AFC East.

The head coach and Mac Jones will attempt to fix that this weekend when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be the first matchup between the two teams without Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger since the 1990s.

