Bill Belichick voices disappointment in Mac Jones' performance amid QB's stale practice session

It appears that quarterback Mac Jones isn't having the best of times in New England right now. After being benched for the second time this season midway through the Patriots' loss to the New York Giants, the thought is that Mac's time as a starter is over.

Now, we have another interesting nugget of information that has given us insight into where things stand for the quarterback position in New England.

Per JPA Football on X (Twitter), in the open media portion of Patriots practice, Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were the only quarterbacks throwing. Mac Jones stood behind them, not throwing at all.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, make of that what you will, and then we had Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offer some words on where Jones stands right now.

Belichick offers thoughts on Mac Jones

Mac Jones hasn't exactly played well this season as he has a 2-8 record along with having 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and at times, it hasn't been good viewing.

Belichick was asked about how Jones had performed, and his answer was typical Belichick. He said via the team's official YouTube channel:

"Well, we haven't won enough games. So, I don't think anybody has performed well enough. We all need to do a better job."

Whether or not Jones gets another shot this season is unknown, but reading the tea leaves, it doesn't appear that we will see Jones as the starter again in New England this season.

Is Mac Jones' time in New England over?

New England Patriots v New York Giants

Based on what we have seen on the field and how the fans and media are reacting to it, there is a fair chance that Jones might not be in New England next year.

With Mac Jones having one year to go on his contract after this season and a dead cap hit of only $4.9 million, per spotrac.com, it seems rather easy to move on if the Patriots want to.

Additionally, where they have their first draft pick will dictate that, and as it stands, the Patriots will have the No. 3 overall pick. With a few standout quarterbacks in this year's draft, the opportunity to take one is there for New England.

Of course, there is still a lot to play out between now and the end of the season, and this is the NFL, so never say never. But it sure does feel like Jones' time in New England might be coming to an end.