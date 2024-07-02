  • NFL
  • Bill Maher slams Travis Kelce for talking Taylor Swift over "gay stuff" sports on Taylor Lewan, Will Compton's podcast

Bill Maher slams Travis Kelce for talking Taylor Swift over "gay stuff" sports on Taylor Lewan, Will Compton's podcast

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 02, 2024 08:30 GMT
Kelce Jam 2024
Is Travis Kelce taking the Taylor Swift thing a bit too far?

In 2023, Travis Kelce went from a superstar in NFL circles to a god in the pop world as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started a relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift, starting a crazy roll of events that went from Swift watching the games to fans tracking her plane to see if she'd make it from Japan to the Super Bowl.

Now, Kelce has embraced - and has been embraced by the fans - being part of the Swift world, but some people are starting to feel that maybe the whole thing has been a little bit too much. Bill Maher seems to be one of these people.

Maher criticized, with light humor, Kelce's appearance at Taylor Lewan and Will Compton's podcast Bussin' With The Boys. The TV show host said that he missed when players talked about "gay stuff" instead of things such as his girlfriend:

also-read-trending Trending
“New rule: don’t go on a sports podcast and talk about your girlfriend, It’s a sports podcast; you’re supposed to talk about scores and trades and how fast some guy can run. You know, gay stuff.”

Travis Kelce and romantic gestures to Taylor Swift - even in the playoffs

When Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the night for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 AFC Divisional Round, he reserved the moment to make a small tribute to Swift with a heart gesture with his hands.

She was at Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Bills in the second round of the playoffs, where they created the first Chiefs' upset of the playoffs en route to their back-to-back titles. She also made a long trip from Japan to Las Vegas to watch Travis play the Super Bowl.

The singer has been in a relationship with the tight end since the start of the 2023 season and even traveled to away games as the stretch run of the season got tougher. The rumors started as she sat on his family box during the Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears, and intensified since then.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
