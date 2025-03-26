Bill Simmons has 5-word reaction to Stefon Diggs' $69,000,000 deal with Patriots 

The New England Patriots' hunt for a new wide receiver finally ended as the team signed former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

The veteran free agent visited the team's facility last week to converse with the top brass but left without signing a deal. However, just days later, the Patriots and the wide receiver agreed on a heavily incentive-based $23 million-a-year contract.

Diggs wouldn't have been available this late in free agency had he not suffered an ACL tear and missed the Texans' final nine games last season. Most teams were concerned that the 31-year-old would no longer have his patented explosiveness or speed after the brutal injury. New England offering him less than $9 million a year in guaranteed money suggests that they too are worried about it.

However, the four-time Pro Bowler was the last accomplished free agent wide receiver left in the market, and Boston native Bill Simmons understands that the team had no choice but to punt after missing out on top target Chris Godwin. The analyst revealed on X/Twitter that he's cautiously optimistic about the signing:

"I’m trying to stay positive," Simmons wrote in a post on X.

Stefon Diggs Stats: What the Patriots can expect from WR

Before the 2024 season, Stefon Diggs was on an impressive run of six straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The wide receiver was on track to extend that run to seven before tragedy struck in the Texans' Week 8 clash against the Indianapolis Colts, as he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Before the injury, Diggs was having a terrific debut year for Houston. He had 47 catches on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Of his 47 receptions, 31 resulted in first downs, highlighting his impact.

The Patriots will be hoping the veteran can fully recover and perform at the same level. They will likely have reservations about how well the 31-year-old will be able to perform and have thus signed him to a deal with less than $9 million a year guaranteed.

However, if he rekindles the form that he showcased in Buffalo and Houston, New England's front office will deserve the plaudits they get for pulling the trigger on the risky move.

How do you think Stefon Diggs will fare with the New England Patriots next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

