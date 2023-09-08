Aidan Hutchinson is already a cornerstone of the Detroit Lions’ defense. The former Michigan standout had 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in his rookie season. Those impressive numbers put him on the 2022 Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team.

However, he was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year and was a two-time NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month. After setting the bar high, much is expected from him during his sophomore NFL season. But as he gained more attention, NBC also put his parents in the limelight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Bill Simmons doesn’t enjoy Aidan Hutchinson’s parents’ mic’d up moment

Bill Simmons never shies away from expressing his opinions. This time, he can’t see the wisdom behind the mic’d up moment of Aidan Hutchinson’s parents, Chris and Melissa.

Simmons tweeted:

“I’m keeping track of all the horrible TV decisions during the 2023 NFL season in a Google doc with the title ‘Hutchinson’s Parents Are Mic’ed.’ Wish me luck.”

Expand Tweet

Here’s the moment Simmons is criticizing. It’s basically 20-plus seconds of Hutchinson’s dad screaming in jubilation and his mother asking his father what happened. Could it be NBC’s way of putting a camera on his mother?

Expand Tweet

Aidan Hutchinson’s mother, Melissa Sinkevics, won the 1988 Miss Michigan Teen USA beauty pageant. It’s the path his older sister, Aria, followed when she won Miss Michigan USA last year.

Meanwhile, Chris Hutchinson is a doctor at a Beaumont hospital. Like his son, he was also a defensive player for the Michigan Wolverines. In 2021, Aidan established Michigan’s single-season record for sacks. His dad previously co-owned that record with 11.

However, Chris went undrafted during the 1993 NFL Draft. He tried out with the Cleveland Browns but did not make the final roster. The year before, the Hutchinson family patriarch was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the year and a First Team All-American.

Aidan Hutchinson finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting

The football media took notice of Hutchinson’s exploits last year. Unfortunately, he did not get enough votes to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner took the distinction after getting 46 first-place votes.

Aidan Hutchinson got three first-place votes, while Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen received one. But while he didn’t get the award, Hutchinson will use it as motivation to do better in 2023. Defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on opening day would be a massive confidence booster for him.