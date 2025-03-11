Bill Simmons drops 4-word message after Patriots land Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Carlton Davis in free agency

The New England Patriots entered the offseason with $125 million in cap space and were expected to be the biggest spenders on Day 1 of free agency. Those predictions were spot on, as the team went on a spending spree and added some of the best players available to their roster.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Their biggest signing was former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who sacked Patrick Mahomes twice in Super Bowl 59. He signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cornerback Carlton Davis joined the team on a three-year, $60 million contract, while former Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry signed a three-year, $43.5 million agreement to reunite with Mike Vrabel, who was his head coach for six seasons from 2018 to 2023.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Patriots' stunning splurge on defense left NFL analyst and Boston native Bill Simmons stunned. He reacted to it on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

Ad

"I’m gonna pass out."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patriots prioritize defense over adding talent around Drake Maye

The Patriots were expected to be competing for the signature of offensive stars like Davante Adams and Josh Palmer, especially after missing out on top targets Ronnie Stanley and Chris Godwin, who signed extensions to stay with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

However, the front office did not spend a lot of money to add talent around quarterback Drake Maye. They signed veteran offensive lineman Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal and wide receiver Mack Hollins on a two-year, $8.4 million contract. They brought back tight end Austin Hooper on a one-year, $5 million deal and handed Joshua Dobbs a two-year, $8 million contract to be the team's new backup quarterback.

Ad

However, the lack of additions on the offensive side of the ball shouldn't be a cause for concern yet. The team still has enough cap space to trade for and add two star receivers and could turn to that avenue in the coming days. They also have the fourth pick in the draft, which they could use to add players who could help Maye.

The Patriots are sparing no expense to ensure they have one of the best defenses in the league. As far as the offense goes, they have plenty of time, money, and resources to construct a unit to help them end their three-year postseason drought and embark on a deep playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.