Bill Simmons flabbergasted at Geno Smith's 9 INTs, claims "mid-70s Pete Carroll and washed-up Chip Kelly" can't save the Raiders

Due in part to Geno Smith's struggles, Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders are 1-4 this season after losing four consecutive games. Smith threw two more interceptions in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, bringing his total to a league-high nine picks.Sports podcaster Bill Simmons finds it unsettling that Smith has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes (6) in the first five games of the season.Simmons highlighted Smith's shortcomings as a major contributing factor to Las Vegas' struggles. He criticized the quarterback for errors and poor performance after the team traded for him and signed him to a three-year $75 million contract extension.&quot;It just seems like it’s over,&quot; Simmons said on Monday, via &quot;The Ringer.&quot; &quot;Smith has nine interceptions already in five games, and there’s a storied list of people who have done this, and it’s all among some of the worst quarterbacks he can remember from the last 30 years. The Raiders, of course, have had a couple of them. I can’t believe how bad he’s been.“They gave him $75 million for two years. They gave up a third-round pick for him, and he’s worse than the guys they had last year. It was Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, and Desmond Ridder, 19 touchdowns, 16 interceptions. Geno has six TDs, nine interceptions right now.”Simmons also didn't hold back in his criticism of Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and coach Pete Carroll, implying that they are unsuited to lead the team.&quot;So the Raiders are 1-4,&quot; Simmons said. &quot;I wrote down: 'Turns out mid-70s, Pete Carroll, a washed-up Chip Kelly, a multitasking Tom Brady, and apparently washed-up Geno Smith and the son of Al Davis were not the dream team in retrospect.'”Pete Carroll insists the Las Vegas Raiders will continue to start Geno SmithThe Raiders signed Geno Smith in the offseason to provide a youthful team with experienced leadership, but the quarterback has struggled through five games. He has passed for 1,176 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. Smith is ranked 28th among the league's starting quarterbacks with a QB rating of 38.6.However, Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll reaffirmed his faith in Smith despite the growing pressure on him. He also made it clear that no changes will be made at the quarterback position.&quot;We have to keep believing, and we have to keep proving it,&quot; Carroll told reporters on Sunday. &quot;The young guys that got a chance to play today will be better for it in the long run, but we need to get our guys back out there too. So, we’ll see what we can do next week, and we’ll just start all over again.&quot;After four straight losses, the Raiders are eager to turn things around and not allow their season to get worse. They will be back in action on Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans on the road.