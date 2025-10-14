Bill Simmons floats a Derrick Henry-Patriots trade rumor connecting dots with Mike Vrabel's relationship with All-Pro RB

The New England Patriots have been a revelation this season, going 4-2 after six weeks and near the top of the AFC conference rankings following a 4-13 campaign in 2024. Even though the team has been near-perfect this season, their rushing offense remains one of their most evident weaknesses. The Patriots have played six times this season and have 91.5 rushing yards per game, which puts them at No. 26 in the NFL. In light of these dismal ground game outputs, Bill Simmons proposed a huge trade proposal for the Patriots on Monday's episode of &quot;The Ringer,&quot; which would see the team acquire five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry from the Baltimore Ravens.Simmons believes the Ravens might agree to let Henry go if they get a second-round pick in addition to Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.&quot;Can I start the rumor of Derrick Henry to the Patriots,&quot; Simmons told Cousin Sal on The Bill Simmons podcast. &quot;What pick would get their attention? Like our second? What if our second and Rhamondre? They got to take Rhomandre, well they need a running back.&quot;Simmons pointed out that if the deal were to happen, Henry's history with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel—during their six seasons together with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023—might also be a factor.“You know who used to work together? Derrick Henry and Mike Vrabel. Yeah they used to have a really great relationship once upon a time,” Simmons added.Why does a move to sign Derrick Henry make sense for the New England Patriots?Bill Simmons clarified that, given Rhamondre Stevenson's difficult start to the season, one of the New England Patriots' most pressing offensive needs, at least for the remainder of the season, is a powerful running back like Derrick Henry.Even though the Patriots eventually won, Stevenson had yet another subpar performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, racking up 13 rushes for just 18 yards against a weak defense. He has featured in all six of New England's games this season, but he has only gained 157 yards on the ground.Adding a seasoned player like Henry to the New England roster would fundamentally influence the way defenses approach them. The star rusher has 88 rushes for 439 yards and four touchdowns this season.Joining a Patriots team that has looked like a contender would also be a welcome change of pace for Henry, whose Ravens' side is currently 1-5 and quickly fading away from the AFC postseason picture.It seems unlikely that the Ravens would give up on their season after six games. They might, however, be more open to a trade for one of their top offensive weapons if they keep losing games before the NFL trade deadline, especially if they have the chance to obtain a high draft pick.