Bill Simmons speculates on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift proposal after Super Bowl LIX

Pop icon Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl for the second year running but not as a performer. The 15-time Grammy Award winner will be in the stands supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and hoping she gets the opportunity to go on the field after the game ends to celebrate with the veteran like last year.

Swift and Kelce became the biggest story of the 2023 season after the tight end successfully courted her in public and turned her into a frequent visitor at Arrowhead Stadium. The rumor mill has been churning about the three-time Super Bowl champion taking the next step in his relationship and proposing to the pop star.

Gambling websites have Kelce proposing as a prop, and per Rolling Stone magazine, 85% are betting on 'Yes.' NFL insider Bill Simmons shared his two cents on the probability of the Chiefs superstar getting down on one knee after the end of the game on his podcast. He said:

"Can we talk about the proposal, 'cuz why is that still lingering in such a real way? [It] makes you almost think it's going to happen after the game. If the NFL was scripted, the Chiefs would win and then he would propose. So 8-1 seems high."

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl? Tight end reacts to speculation

While Bill Simmons believes there's a pretty good chance that Travis Kelce would propose to Taylor Swift if the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles and win the Super Bowl on Sunday, the tight end isn't keen on fueling the speculation. When asked if he would pop the question to the pop star after the game, he responded:

"Wouldn't you like to know?"

The veteran is focused on helping the Chiefs complete a three-peat, a feat no team has accomplished in the Super Bowl era. Kansas City has reached further than any back-to-back champion has in NFL history and the right end is keen on ensuring they don't falter on the final hurdle.

As for the proposal to Swift, only time will tell whether the couple's whirlwind relationship has a moment on Sunday that only Hollywood script writers could come up with.

