Bills' Dion Dawkins settles Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson debate with savage statement mocking Ravens

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' season opener against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens on Sunday turned out to be one of the games of the season with just Week 1 on the board.Allen led a remarkable comeback for the Bills' 41-40 win as the reigning NFL MVP lived up to his tag by rallying the Bills from a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes of a thrilling encounter.Following the win, Allen's teammate and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was asked by Emmanuel Acho if the Bills' No. 17 (Allen) was the best quarterback in the league. Dawkins, sent a blunt response on the &quot;Speakeasy&quot; podcast:“We just started 1-0 against the Ravens. It’s simple as that!”Dawkins' answer was a remark on the debate between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. With Allen leading the Bills to a thrilling win over Jackson's Ravens, it seemingly settled the debate on the best quarterback in the league.Allen went 33 of 46 for 394 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard drive in the final seconds to set up Matt Prater’s 32-yard field goal that clinched the game.Bills quarterback Josh Allen urged more faith from fans after early exit in Ravens clashWith the Bills trailing by 15 points in the final quarter and less than five minutes on the clock, several Buffalo fans left Highmark Stadium. Bills quarterback Josh Allen urgen the fans to show more faith in the team after the thrilling comeback.“Our team didn’t quit,” Allen said. “I think there’s people who left the stadium. That’s OK. We’ll be fine. But have some faith next time.”Meanwhile, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who had a strong start to the game and was an offensive outlet for his team, acknowledged the team should've finished off the game instead of resting on their laurels after their sizeable lead.&quot;You just got to finish the game,” Jackson said. “It’s not over until there is zero, zero, zero on the clock. And we found that out tonight.”Given the strong start to the season by two of the best quarterbacks in the game, fans could expect a tight race for the MVP title with Allen seemingly looking extra motivated to go back-to-back this season.