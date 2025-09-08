  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bills' Dion Dawkins settles Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson debate with savage statement mocking Ravens

Bills' Dion Dawkins settles Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson debate with savage statement mocking Ravens

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 08, 2025 16:25 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Bills' Dion Dawkins settles Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson debate with savage statement - Source: Getty

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' season opener against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens on Sunday turned out to be one of the games of the season with just Week 1 on the board.

Ad

Allen led a remarkable comeback for the Bills' 41-40 win as the reigning NFL MVP lived up to his tag by rallying the Bills from a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes of a thrilling encounter.

Following the win, Allen's teammate and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was asked by Emmanuel Acho if the Bills' No. 17 (Allen) was the best quarterback in the league. Dawkins, sent a blunt response on the "Speakeasy" podcast:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We just started 1-0 against the Ravens. It’s simple as that!”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Dawkins' answer was a remark on the debate between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. With Allen leading the Bills to a thrilling win over Jackson's Ravens, it seemingly settled the debate on the best quarterback in the league.

Allen went 33 of 46 for 394 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard drive in the final seconds to set up Matt Prater’s 32-yard field goal that clinched the game.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen urged more faith from fans after early exit in Ravens clash

With the Bills trailing by 15 points in the final quarter and less than five minutes on the clock, several Buffalo fans left Highmark Stadium. Bills quarterback Josh Allen urgen the fans to show more faith in the team after the thrilling comeback.

Ad
“Our team didn’t quit,” Allen said. “I think there’s people who left the stadium. That’s OK. We’ll be fine. But have some faith next time.”

Meanwhile, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who had a strong start to the game and was an offensive outlet for his team, acknowledged the team should've finished off the game instead of resting on their laurels after their sizeable lead.

Ad
"You just got to finish the game,” Jackson said. “It’s not over until there is zero, zero, zero on the clock. And we found that out tonight.”

Given the strong start to the season by two of the best quarterbacks in the game, fans could expect a tight race for the MVP title with Allen seemingly looking extra motivated to go back-to-back this season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...