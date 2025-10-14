"Bills are WASTING Josh Allen’s prime": NFL insider calls out Brandon Beane for poor roster constructions as offense struggles badly vs. Falcons

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:51 GMT
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills struggled mightily against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The team's offense struggled to find any momentum on the field despite the quarterback's best efforts to make scoring plays.

On social media, NFL insiderJohn Frascella called out Bills GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott for the team's on-field struggles. He believes that Josh Allen's talent is being wasted with a weak team.

"I gotta tell you something. There's something seriously wrong in this league right now. The Bills are WASTING Josh Allen's prime with Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott. This team just keeps getting weaker and weaker and more conservative, no weapons."
Allen and the Bills started the season with a four-game winning streak. However, last week's 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots brought an end to this impressive run. In five games, the quarterback has recorded 1,217 yards and nine TDs passing while rushing for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, the quarterback helped the Bills qualify for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. He tallied 3,731 yards and 28 TDs passing and was honored as the NFL MVP for his performance on the field.

