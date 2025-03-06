"Bit of a unique situation" - Matthew Stafford gets candid on potentially leaving Rams

LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford discussed trade rumors surrounding him this offseason during the latest edition of his wife Kelly's podcast, "The Morning After." The 37-year-old quarterback remained with the Rams after reportedly receiving enticing offers from other clubs.

"I think that was what Sean [McVay] wanted, was to make sure that we communicated," Stafford said. "Obviously it was a bit of a unique situation but I know he wanted me to end up here and I wanted to end up here." (13:53)

The New York Post reported that the New York Giants offered Stafford a $90- $100 million contract. NFL insider Peter Schrager said Stafford would pocket about $15 million less with his renegotiated Rams deal than he would have under the Giants.

The trade negotiations spilled over into Stafford's family life. His daughters returned from school inquiring about questions their classmates had asked concerning his future, putting the six-member family on edge.

"Three weeks of that uncertainty is never fun, whether that's in a job or life or whatever it is," Stafford explained. "You gotta find things to occupy your time. I played a lot of golf, tried to work out, just things to kind of keep your mind off it."

Matthew Stafford is 'excited to be back' for the Rams

Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFL game for the Los Angeles Rams. (Credits: IMAGN)

When talking to the LA Times, Matthew Stafford made his answer brief regarding remaining with the team on Wednesday:

"I'm excited to be back," he stated, refusing to address direct questions on the Raiders' and Giants' interest.

Rams GM Les Snead called the resolution "a renewal of vows" during a video conference with reporters Wednesday.

"Les is a man of interesting words," Matthew Stafford said. "I love Les. Whatever he wants to say he can say. I just know I'm excited to be back."

Even with the tough negotiations, Stafford kept open lines of communication with coach Sean McVay during the process:

"I had great communication with Sean the whole time, not all of it was things I wanted to hear and I think not all of it were things he wanted to hear," Matthew Stafford admitted. "We had grownup conversations because he and I have known each other and gone through a lot together."

The quarterback is grateful that teams still regarded him as he approached his 17th NFL season:

"It's still a humbling thing to have teams and, most importantly, the team I'm playing for in the Rams excited about me being a part of their team and leading the way," Matthew Stafford said.

This offseason's contract agreement came considerably sooner than last season's, which was agreed to mere days before training camp. As for next year, Matthew and Kelly concurred that they wish the negotiating process to be even more expeditious.

