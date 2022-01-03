Watch: Chiefs staffer's coat catches fire during loss against Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals played out a humdinger that swayed one way and then the other. In the end, the Bengals emerged victorious 34-31 after winding down the 2-minute warning camped a yard outside the endzone while being helped by a series of calls before kicking the game-winning field goal with time expiring.

It helped the Bengals clinch the AFC North and book their place in the playoffs. The offenses of both teams were on fire. Patrick Mahomes was imperious but was upstaged by Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow.

Amid all the on-field action, the teams weren't the only things that were red hot. As a staffer on the Kansas City Chiefs sideline literally had their coat catch fire, resulting in a bizarre spectacle.

Chiefs versus Bengals sees a fire hazard

It is that time where one might opt a light feathery coat and button down. On top of that, if there is a space heater keeping the general area warm, it makes it even more cozy. But as one Chiefs staffer found out to his chagrin, the two do not mix.

The staffer got too close to the heater and with their back turned did not realize that the heater had burned a hole in the coat.

While they were too busy watching the Chiefs and Bengals slug it out, others noticed a strange occurrence developing, where for a moment it seemed that it was snowing in front of the heater and seemingly nowhere else in the stadium.

In fact, due to the coat having a hole burnt into it, the feathers from inside were being scattered and blown around by the air coming from the heater. The person who suffered the mishap took some time to realize what had happened as someone frantically fanned the feathers away from the heat source.

The staffer kept their coat on and it was only a while later that they took it off, presumably realizing at that point what had happened, due to the commotion around them.

Thankfully, no one was harmed in the incident; instead, it just provided us a watchable moment. But it does raise the question of safety on NFL grounds as this was a shave too close for comfort.

Hopefully, we will get to see more such spectacles that captivate our attention without jeopardizing the health and safety of the individuals who bring us this game from the field.

