Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady has defied age and logic during his storied football career.

The quarterback, who has won the Super Bowl seven times, two more than any other player in history, played at an MVP level last season at age 44. After a brief bout with retirement, he confirmed his intention to return for another NFL campaign.

Brady is chasing an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl ring and his second with the Buccaneers in his third season with the team. The bookmakers' odds suggest the Buccaneers are the second-favorites to hoist the Lombardi trophy next season, trailing only the Buffalo Bills.

But funnily, pop sensation Jennifer Lopez marrying Hollywood star Ben Affleck may have tipped the scales in Brady's favor.

Tom Brady and Jennifer Lopez's unbelievable connection

On paper, there's not much that connects Tom Brady and Jennifer Lopez, apart from them being two of the most famous people on the planet. But one Twitter account unearthed a scarcely believable connection between the quarterback hoisting a championship and the pop star getting married.

Lopez tied the knot for the first time in 1997 with producer Ojani Noa. That same year, Brady and the Michigan Wolverines won the Rose Bowl and split the National Championship title with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Lopez and Noa split in 1998 and then in 2001, the pop sensation married American actor Chris Judd. The 2001 NFL season saw Brady replace Drew Bledsoe as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback and lead the franchise to their maiden Super Bowl title.

The "On The Floor" hitmaker and Judd's marriage lasted only two years before they divorced in 2003. A year later, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony.

Brady, already a two-time Super Bowl champion, helped the Patriots hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in four seasons at the end of the 2004 NFL season.

Lopez and Anthony were married for 10 years and had two children together before splitting in 2014. Ironically, Brady not only won Super Bowls at the end of the years when the pop sensation got married (2001, 2004) but also in the years that she split with her husbands (2004, 2014).

The quarterback added three more Super Bowl rings to his collection at the end of the 2016, 2018, and 2020 NFL seasons.

Lopez, who rekindled her romance with old flame Ben Affleck in July 2021, married the actor last week. History suggests that Brady is now on course to add yet another championship to his incomparable haul at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

Will Tom Brady and Jennifer Lopez's spooky connection continue? It promises to be an interesting storyline to follow next season.

