  • BJ Thompson update: Chiefs DE still unconscious after medical emergency cuts practice short

BJ Thompson update: Chiefs DE still unconscious after medical emergency cuts practice short

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 07, 2024 15:22 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
BJ Thompson during NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Before Thursday's practice, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson suffered a seizure, which led to him falling into a cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting.

Thompson was treated by the team's medical staff at the facility and was taken to hospital by a local ambulance. Thompson was in stable condition, but was unconscious.

His agent, Chris Turnage, spoke with NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday afternoon, providing an update on the defensive end.

“BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good. His family asks for your continued prayers,” Turnage said.
also-read-trending Trending

As of right now, Thompson remains unconscious. The Chiefs will pick up practice Friday and will have media availibility. Head coach Andy Reid is expected to talk about the situation and possibly provide an update on Thompson's status.

Thompson, a fifth-round draft pick out of Stephen F. Austin College, was selected 166th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he appeared in one game against the Los Angeles Chargers where he recorded two tackles. He became a Super Bowl champion as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo issues statement following BJ Thompson's medical situation

Steve Spanguolo during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
Steve Spanguolo during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

While the team hasn't issued a statement regarding Thmpson, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo addressed the situation when speaking to Fox 4 KC. Spagnuolo said the episode was scary, but that the team is praying for Thompson.

Spagnuolo said:

“Let me say this before I say anything, I’m thinking about BJ right now. It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [VP of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job.”

He wasn't in the room at the time of the seizure, but added that the staff did a good job of handling the situation.

Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed WR Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman during Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Mecole Hardman during Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

After leaving the Kansas City Chiefs for the New York Jets last year in free agency, wide receiver Mecole Hardman requested a trade from the Jets early on in the season.

Before the trade deadline, Hardman was traded back to Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2025.

It was reported Thursday that Hardman would be returning to the Chiefs for the 2024 season as he signed a one-year extension.

In the Super Bowl LVIII, this past February, Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to seal the Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Chris Turnage, Steve Spagnuolo, and credit Sportskeeda.

