  "Blake Corum gotta have CTE bro": NFL fans react as Rams RB's brutal fail in 12-second stopwatch challenge

By Arnold
Modified Aug 30, 2025 12:09 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Rams RB's brutal fail in 12-second stopwatch challenge - Source: Getty

LA Rams running back Blake Corum went viral for the wrong reasons earlier this week. When the Rams organized a 12-second stopwatch challenge for their players, Corum stopped the clock at just 4.83 seconds.

When fans caught a glimpse of the team's stopwatch challenge, they praised most of the Rams players for stopping the clock closer to 12 seconds, but mocked Corum.

"Blake Corum gotta have CTE bro," one tweeted.

"Might need to check 22 for CTE," another added.
"I think this is the most special needs thing I’ve ever witnessed someone do from 22," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans roasting the former Michigan RB, who won the national title in his final collegiate season.

"The Michigan education system is COOKED," one wrote.
"Corum said 'if you ain’t first, you last'," a user tweeted.
"Drops Corum in dynasty immediately," another commented.

The Rams took Corum in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. He posted 207 yards on 58 carries, along with 58 yards on seven receptions, in his rookie year. Corum helped the Rams qualify for the playoffs. LA beat the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

Blake Corum opens up on the challenges of the NFL heading into second year with Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum - Source: Getty

Earlier this week, Corum opened up on the hard work that players need to put in while playing in the NFL.

"It's a business, and you have to really attack each and every day," Corum said. You can't take any days off, and you're getting evaluated every day. But as long as you are who you say you are, on and off the field, you can last a long time in this league."

Corum and the Rams will open their 2025 regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

Edited by Arnold
