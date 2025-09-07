  • home icon
  "Most overrated QB in last 20 years" - Bo Nix flamed by fans for having 3 turnovers during Broncos-Titans showdown

By Andre Castillo
Published Sep 07, 2025 22:35 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Bo Nix struggles to keep the ball against Titans - Source: Getty

Bo Nix is supposed to be an elite quarterback in the 2025 NFL season, but his performance on Sunday was anything but.

Against the Tennessee Titans, the sophomore committed three turnovers. First, it was an interception to Roger McCreary in the first quarter. Then, in the middle of the second quarter, Jeffery Simmons sacked him to jar the ball loose, which Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered.

And finally, in the beginning of the third, Xavier Woods stole the ball on an errant pass:

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There was much mockery afterward:

"What is he doing," one shuddered.
"Run the ball, Bo!" another demanded.
"Bo Nix is Mac Jones 2.0," another compared.

After three quarters, the Broncos still led 13-12 thanks to a touchdown pass by Nix to Courtland Sutton and two field goals by Wil Lutz. The Titans, meanwhile, were bannered by Joey Slye, who had four field goals, as Cam Ward struggled to get the ball to the red zone.

Quick Links

