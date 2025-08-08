"Bo Nix reminds you a lot of Mac Jones" - Nick Wright predicts doom for Broncos, pours cold water on Sean Payton-led Super Bowl hype

Bo Nix had an impressive rookie season with the Denver Broncos in 2024. The former Oregon quarterback led the franchise to their first 10-win season since 2015, raising the hype around him, while igniting Super Bowl expectations for the team in the next couple of years.However, Nick Wright is not buying the hype. On Friday's “What's Wright? with Nick Wright” show, the analyst casted doubt on Nix ahead of the season. He sees his career on the same path as Mac Jones, who started well with the New England Patriots but later went missing.“My take going into the draft, Bo Nix was Mac Jones,” Wright said. “Mac Jones, in year one with the New England Patriots, made a somewhat fraudulent Pro Bowl as an alternate. Bo Nix check. The team won 10 games kind of surprisingly. Made the playoffs. Bo Nix check.“The team played the Buffalo Bills in round one, lost by four touchdowns. Bo Nix check. And Mac Jones, that offseason, trademarked Mac 10 and all this silly stuff. Go follow Bo Nix on YouTube.”Without a doubt, Nix is returning for his second season in the NFL with much better experience. He's already a top-two performer among the six QBs drafted in the first round in 2024. It's to be seen how he gets to keep up the performance next season.Nick Wright cast doubt on the Broncos amid his prediction for Bo NixWith Nick Wright not expecting Bo Nix to repeat his rookie season brilliance in 2025, the analyst also doesn't see the Sean Payton-coached Denver Broncos living up to the expectations of many. There's much hype around the franchise heading into the 2025 season, but Wright is not buying that.“Here is my problem with the Broncos hype and discussion,” Wright said on Friday. “Last year, they won 10 games. How did you do against playoff teams in your conference? Well, you played Pittsburgh in Week 2 and lost. You played the Chargers in Week 6 and lost. You played the Ravens in Week 9 and lost.“You played the Chiefs in Week 10 and lost. You played the Chargers in Week 16 and lost. You played the Bengals, who weren't in the playoffs, but that was a playoff-level game in Week 17 and lost. You then played the Bills in the actual playoffs and lost 31-7. Why am I supposed to believe that team, all of a sudden, is going to be great?”The Broncos are one of the teams projected to take a leap in 2025. They are viewed as a playoff threat in 2025 and are projected to win the AFC West ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs by some pundits.