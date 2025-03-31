Bo Nix’s wife Izzy anoints her mother-in-law as “cutest” while exploring Italy together

After a stellar rookie campaign with the Denver Broncos, Bo Nix has been enjoying his offseason before he gets back on the grind ahead of the 2025 season. He and his wife Izzy traveled to Italy for a vacation and brought along their mothers. The trip started in Rome, where they visited the iconic Colosseum.

They then traveled to Vatican City and posed for photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica and enjoyed its incredible architecture.

The next leg of their vacation was in Florence, where they learned how to make pasta before having it for dinner.

Izzy posted a picture of her mother Dawn Smith Smoke and Bo Nix's mother Krista Chapman. She enjoyed their company and was glad to have them tag along on their Italian adventure. Izzy also had the ultimate praise for her mother-in-law.

"Cutest mom and MIL award. Traveling with them forever," Izzy wrote on Sunday.

Bo Nix and Izzy's Mexican vacation with Broncos teammates

Before heading to Europe with their mothers, Bo Nix and Izzy traveled to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, a popular vacation spot that several NFL stars often visit. Unlike their vacation in Italy, the couple was not with their mothers but they weren't alone, either.

Instead, Bo and Izzy were joined by the quarterback's Broncos teammates and their wives. Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy, Mike McGlinchey and his wife Brooke and Zach Wilson and his fiancee Nicolette Dellanno were part of the traveling party.

Izzy posted a collage of photos including one with Kennedy, Brooke and Nicolette. She also posted a picture of the players and their better halves on the deck of a private boat with the sun setting in the backdrop.

Izzy then shared a picture of them enjoying an incredible spread of Mexican food. The Broncos quartet and their partners also went whale watching and were fortunate to catch one on camera, much to their excitement.

Bo and Izzy are making full use of the offseason to ensure the QB is recharged and refreshed before they head back to Denver to begin preparing for the 2025 NFL season.

