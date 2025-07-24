  • home icon
Bo Nix's wife Izzy drops 2-word message as Broncos QB prepares for sophomore season under Sean Payton

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 24, 2025 11:06 GMT
Bo Nix
Bo Nix's wife Izzy (Image source: Instagram/@izzysmokenix)

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, shared her excitement as the quarterback prepares for his sophomore season with the Denver Broncos. Nix was the 12th pick in last season’s draft and recorded 3,775 passing yards in his rookie year.

On Tuesday, the Broncos shared a few pictures of Nix on their Instagram account. The post was reshared by Izzy Nix on her Instagram story with a two-word caption cheering for him.

"Year 2," she wrote, adding an orange heart and a football emoji.
Nix&#039;s wife Izzy drops 2-word message ahead of sophomore season/@izzysmokenix
Nix's wife Izzy drops 2-word message ahead of sophomore season/@izzysmokenix

Nix had an amazing season with the Denver Broncos under head coach Sean Payton and helped his team qualify for the playoffs.

The team started the season with two straight losses in the first two weeks but bounced back with three consecutive wins. They went on to record 10 wins and managed to secure a spot in the playoffs, but lost against the Buffalo Bills and missed the chance to play in the Super Bowl championship.

Bomani Jones shares his take on Bo Nix’s rookie season

Former ESPN analyst Bomani Jones appeared on Monday's episode of the Mina Kimes Show, where he opened up about Broncos quarterback Nix’s rookie season. He said:

"I am not a Bo Nix guy. I think that what I have in common with the other not-Bo Nix guys is how much college football you watch. And so I saw your guy [Benjamin] Solak make this point: if you were not high on Bo Nix going into the draft and there wasn’t really that much in the season that should change your mind. ...
"It’s a lot of passes behind the line of scrimmage, a lot of use the scheme to make it easy for you. That catches up to you. No matter how good you think Sean Payton is, you can only scheme your way so far if that’s the scheme you’ve got to do to make it work with your quarterback," he added.
The team will kick off the new season on Sept. 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

