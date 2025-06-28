Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, shared excitement for Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellano’s wedding. The Miami Dolphins quarterback is preparing to walk down the aisle on Saturday.

Dellano shared a glimpse of her wedding eve party on her Instagram account. She posted several pictures of the couple, along with a few snaps featuring family members and friends.

"the night before," Dellano wrote in the caption.

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, reacted to the post and expressed her excitement.

"Today’s the day!!!!!!!!!!!" Izzy wrote.

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy drops 3-word message as Dolphins QB Zach Wilson gets ready to marry fiancée Nicolette Dellanno/@nicolettedellanno

Nicolette Dellano was dressed in a glamorous white outfit at the pre-wedding bash. She wore an off-the-shoulder top paired with a matching long skirt and a scarf, while Wilson complemented her look with a white shirt, a black blazer and matching pants.

The Dolphins quarterback proposed to Nicolette by the beachside with an oval-cut diamond ring in Italy last year. He shared a few pictures from the big day on his Instagram account on July 1, 2024.

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you," Wilson wrote in the caption. "You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic❤️I love you."

Wilson wore a light-shade shirt paired with white pants, while Dellano donned a white gown.

Zach Wilson’s fiancée shared a glimpse of her bridal shower

In April, Nicolette Dellano hosted a luxurious bridal shower. She posted a slew of snaps and videos with her friends, family members and also with Zach Wilson.

"showered with so much love," Dellano wrote in the caption.

The soon-to-be bride glammed up in a one-shoulder white gown. She accessorized the look with golden bangles and rings. Wilson wore a white shirt and black pants.

She celebrated her bachelorette party with her girl gang in March at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple has been together for around three years. They started dating in mid-2022.

