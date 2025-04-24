Bo Nix’s wife Izzy drops 3-word message reminiscing Broncos QB’s 2024 draft day experience

Izzy Nix, wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, shared a nostalgic message looking back at her husband's NFL draft experience from last year.

Ad

Bo was selected 12th in 2024. The couple met in 2020 when Bo played for Auburn, where Izzy was a cheerleader. They married in 2022 before Bo completed his collegiate career at Oregon.

On Thursday, exactly one year after Bo was drafted, Izzy reshared a tribute video of his draft selection on her Instagram story. The video showed the emotional moment when the QB received the life-altering news surrounded by family and Izzy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"1 year ago," Izzy wrote.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy ig story (image credit: instagram/izzysmokenix)

Bo signed a fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract worth $18.6 million, including a $10.36 million signing bonus, and was named Denver's Week 1 starter — the first rookie QB to open a season for the Broncos since John Elway in 1983.

Ad

Bo Nix from draft night to playoff berth

Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

Bo Nix's rookie campaign was exceptional despite facing skepticism from analysts, including FS1's Nick Wright. He played through three transverse process fractures in his back, which he sustained in November. Nix threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 430 rushing yards and four rushing scores.

Ad

The Oregon graduate shattered numerous records. In November, he passed for a career-best 307 yards and four TDs against the Atlanta Falcons. He became the first rookie QB in NFL history to have completed more than 80% of his passes and passed for at least four TDs and 300 yards in a single game. Nix's great October effort with five wins tied an NFL record for victories by a rookie QB in one month.

With the 2025 NFL draft set to begin on Thursday, there has been talk that Nix could reunite with former Oregon teammate Terrance Ferguson. The Athletic's Dane Bugler projects Ferguson to join the Broncos as the No. 85 pick. This potentially gives Nix a familiar target from his college days. Ferguson caught more TDs from Nix than any other QB during his Ducks career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.