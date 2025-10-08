Bo Nix's wife Izzy fulfills partner-duties as she jets off to London to support QB during Broncos Week 6 game vs Jets [PIC]

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are heading to London for their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets. His wife, Izzy Nix, shared an Instagram story on Wednesday that she is already flying to the city to cheer him on as the Broncos ready themselves to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“Off we goooo!!” she captioned.

Izzy Nix's IG story

Bo and Izzy met in June 2020 at Auburn University, where Bo was the Tigers’ quarterback and Izzy was a cheerleader. The couple got engaged in July 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium and married in their home state of Alabama in July 2022.

The Broncos (3-2) are heavy favorites heading into the game against the Jets (0-5). Denver is coming off a comeback win on the road against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, while the Jets are yet to garner a victory.

Bo Nix denies the idea of the Jets being a trap team

On paper, everything points to a Denver Broncos win, because of which some are starting to wonder if this could be a trap game for the Broncos. It is a contest where a stronger team overlooks a supposedly weaker opponent and ends up in a surprise fight.

However, Bo Nix denied the narrative on Wednesday.

“I think in the league, quite honestly, it’s a little disrespectful to consider anybody a trap team,” he said. “They’re an NFL team, and they’re going to have some really good players on their defense, and it’s not really a trap game. I think any game you can walk in and slip up and lose, that’s just the league.

"If you’re not careful in a way, all of them could be because they’re that good of an opponent.”

Nix noted that some of the Jets losses came in the final moments of the game.

“But they’re a good football team; they’ve been close on some games. They were a couple of walk-off plays away from having two or three wins. I definitely think that is something you’ve got to be careful with. This is not a team to just toss around like they’re winless, but I think we will be ready to go. It’s just another game."

Bo Nix has thrown for 1,103 yards on a 64.8% completion rate for eight touchdowns through five games this season. He’s also added 100 rushing yards and another score.

