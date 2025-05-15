Bo Nix had an impressive first season with the Denver Broncos and is gearing up for his sophomore campaign. However, before getting into the grind, the quarterback is enjoying the offseason with his wife, Izzy.

She shared a funny clip on Wednesday from their $4 million Castle Pines, Colorado, home. In the Instagram story, Izzy showed Nix and her friends enjoying a golfing session.

“Perks of living on a golf course: You can spy on them ⛳😂,” Izzy wrote.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy highlights hilarious 'perks of living' in $4,000,000 worth Castle Pines mansion

Nix and his wife bought the five-bedroom, seven bathroom home in 2024. The property is located near The Ridge and Castle Pines North golf course. It is a one-acre lot and was previously owned by former New England Patriots running back Shane Vereen, who bought the land for $600,000 in 2016 and built the home in 2018.

The main floor includes a kitchen with Thermador and Miele appliances, a spacious dining area opening to an outdoor kitchen, a 15-foot NanaWall and a primary bedroom with a gas fireplace and private deck.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Christmas clash draws reaction from Bo Nix's wife

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Broncos and Chiefs will clash on Christmas Day at 8:15 p.m. ET in what could be a snowy Kansas City. Izzy Nix shared her excitement about the Week 17 matchup on her Instagram story after the Tuesday schedule leak.

“Merry Christmas 🤩🎄,” Izzy wrote.

The game will air on Prime Video, and while the league hasn’t officially confirmed if it will be exclusive to streaming, previous patterns suggest that’s likely. In the past, some Prime Video games were also available on Twitch for mobile users. However, it remains unclear if that option will apply this year.

Denver's 2025 schedule has been released, and Bo Nix is expected to continue his stellar form from his rookie year. The schedule is average in difficulty, ranked 15th out of 32 teams, according to Yahoo Sports. The Broncos will start at home against the Tennessee Titans and the No. 1 pick this year, Cam Ward.

They will then play two road games versus the Colts and Chargers. After that, key games include Monday Night Football at home vs. the Bengals, a London game against the Jets and home fixtures against the Giants, Cowboys, Raiders and Chiefs.

After a bye week, Denver will face the Commanders, Raiders, Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs and end at home with a matchup with the Chargers.

