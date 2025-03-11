Bo Nix's wife Izzy makes feelings known on Jarrett Stidham returning to Broncos on 2-year deal in free agency

The Denver Broncos have decided to keep their backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for two more years. Stidham has been re-signed for two more years with the Broncos on a contract worth $12 million. The re-signing attracted reactions from fans, critics and wives of Broncos players, including Bo Nix.

On Monday, Bo Nix's wife Izzy took to her Instagram to share her wholesome reaction to Jarrett Stidham's re-signing. Izzy reshared an Instagram post from the Broncos account, featuring Stidham's news, attached with her reaction.

"2 more years with our people,” Izzy wrote.

Earlier this year, Bo Nix spoke about Jarrett Stidham and praised the backup quarterback for his impressive abilities. Nix claimed to have learned a lot about "preparations and going against other teams" from Stidham over the last season.

"He's been great to have all year. He's taught me a lot about not only our scheme, but preparation and going against other teams. He's a great guy to lean on, to talk to and get some information from. He works just as hard as I do. We're out here competing together and wanting to put a good product on the field," Nix said per Broncos.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy was more excited when Broncos drafted QB

Bo Nix's wife Izzy was very excited when the quarterback was signed by the Denver Broncos. Following Nix's draft, Izzy penned an emotional yet inspirational note for the Broncos quarterback, attached with pictures from the team's facility.

"The day I met Bo, he told me about this God-sized dream of his. I will never stop praising the Lord for His faithfulness or have enough words to express how proud I am of you, Bo. Overjoyed and honored to join Broncos country!!! We’ve always loved orange and blue," Izzy said via Instagram.

Bo Nix and Izzy have been together since their college years. The couple started dating back at Auburn University, where Bo used to play quarterback and Izzy was an Auburn Tigers cheerleader. According to PEOPLE, the couple met in June 2020 and started dating soon after.

Almost a year after dating each other, the couple decided to exchange rings in July 2021. A year later, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alabama. The two were surrounded by all of their close friends and family members during their most special day.

