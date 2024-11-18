Bo Nix's wife Izzy radiates with joy at QB's historic, 307-yard, 4-TD outing

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, celebrated as the Denver Broncos quarterback made history on Sunday during their win over the Falcons with 8-of-33 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The NFL rookie's wife shared her excitement on Instagram.

In her first IG story, she posted a postgame photo with Nix in the backdrop of the Empower Field at Mile High turf.

Nix wore a navy suit and sneakers, while Izzy wore a simple sweater and jeans.

“A game we won’t forget!!!!” She captioned the post.

In another IG Story, Izzy Nix posted a sneak peek of the electric atmosphere in the stadium with fans roaring while Bo was in action on the field.

“Best touchdown of the day," she captioned the post.

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy's IG Stories. (Source: via Instagram/ Izzysmokenix)

Nix got hitched to Izzy two years ago.

Bo and Izzy Nix: Relationship timeline

Nix and Izzy met while studying at Auburn University in Alabama, where they got into a relationship. Nix played with the Auburn Tigers then while Izzy was a cheerleader.

A year later, Nix popped the big question to Izzy, and the duo got engaged.

They married at Ridge Point Events Venue in 2022 when the NFL QB entered a transfer portal and switched to the University of Oregon.

So, Nix and his wife had to relocate to Eugene while the quarterback played for the Oregon Ducks. Izzy has been Nix's biggest supporter since 2020. After he was picked in the 2024 NFL draft, Izzie Nix took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note.

"The day I met Bo, he told me about this God-sized dream of his. I will never stop praising the Lord for His faithfulness or have enough words to express how proud I am of you, Bo. Overjoyed and honored to join Broncos Country!!! We’ve always loved orange and blue," she wrote.

While Nix is slowly making his mark in the NFL, Izzy now works as a Fitness Coach at F45 Training.

