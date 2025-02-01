Bo Nix's wife Izzy recaps Broncos QB's adorable first-meeting with godson

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and wife Izzy are already making the most of their 2025 NFL offseason.

The couple have begun putting their roots down in Denver, even buying a house together. While the Broncos crashed out of playoffs with a 31-7 Wild Card round loss against the Buffalo Bills, fans were impressed by Nix's performance in his rookie year.

As the team regroups and preps for the 2025 campaign, Nix is making sure to spend some time with his family and loved ones.

In a new Instagram update, Izzy Nix captured Bo meeting his godson for the very first time.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy captures Denver Broncos QB's adorable moment with godson [Image credit: @izzysmokenix IG]

"Bo finally got to meet our God son today," Izzy added in her Instagram caption.

Nix was holding the baby in the stories, gently rocking the toddler while Izzy captured the moment.

That being said, Izzy and Bo Nix kicked off their off-season with a fun trip with their Broncos family.

The group travelled to Mexico, ending their long vacation in Cabo.

"Closed out the season in Cabo ☀️💛 !!!!!!!" Izzy wrote on IG.

Zach Wilson's girlfriend Nicollete Dellano and Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy also commented on Izzy's post, remembering their off-season fun.

With the 2025 season a few months away, oe can certainly expect more such moments from Izzy and Nix.

