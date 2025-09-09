Bo Nix's wife Izzy sends 1-word message as Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy flaunts baby bump in Broncos jersey in Week 1 game vs. Titans

The Denver Broncos won their first game of the season, beating the Tennessee Titans 20-12 at home on Sunday. Jarrett Stidham’s wife, Kennedy, who is pregnant, turned heads with her game day outfit.She wore a cropped white jersey with orange and black touches and the quarterback's jersey number. Kennedy matched it with a short white skirt, tall black boots and carried a football-shaped purse.Before the game started, she also posed on the field with Jarrett and their daughter, and posted it on Instagram with a sweet caption.“Biggest fans of no. 8 !!!! 🫶🏼🧡💙,” Kennedy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Nix’s wife, Izzy, complimented her in the comments section.“FAVS,” Izzy wrote.Other NFL players' wives also dropped comments.The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristen, commended her for looking great.&quot;You are my mood board for my future pregnant self 😍😍,&quot; Kristen wrote.Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, was next.&quot;Missed your game day posts🥲,&quot; Nicolette wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @kennedystidham)Kennedy is pregnant with their third child. She and Jarrett shared the baby news on May 14 on Instagram with a maternity shoot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey announced on May 22 that they'll have another daughter.&quot;We already love you so much, baby girl!!!! You have the best big sister &amp; brother waiting to meet you,&quot; Kennedy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLennon was born in 2022, and they welcomed Madden in 2024.Jarrett Stidham’s wife Kennedy reveals surprising reason son Madden skipped Broncos vs. Titans gameReposting the same family picture son her Instagram story, Jarrett Stidham’s wife, Kennedy, explained why she left Madden at home during the Broncos-Titans game.“Just missing Madden (I was too tired to bring him &amp; chase him in the heat ok),&quot; Kennedy wrote.In the next story, Kennedy posted a short clip from her solo maternity shoot. She wore a white crop top, denim shorts and white knee-high boots.Source: (Via Instagram/ @kennedystidham)The Denver Broncos are hitting the road for Week 2 to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.