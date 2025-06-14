Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, shared a rare glimpse of her weekend outing soon after the Broncos QB concluded his minicamp. The week started with the NFL star having a minicamp with their team.

On Friday, Bo Nix's wife shared a few videos and pictures of her weekend outing in Colorado on her Instagram account, where she boasts 49.4k followers. Mrs. Nix has enjoyed an outing in the lap of nature.

Izzy posted a short video of heading "west" for the weekend, sharing a video of beautiful trees and mountains.

"Headed west for the wknd!" Izzy Nix wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares BTS from weekend getaway in Colorado as Broncos QB concludes minicamp/@izzysmokenix

She has also posted a picture of meals she enjoyed.

Still from Bo Nix's wife Izzy's Instagram story/@izzysmokenix

Bo Nix and his wife are seemingly avid travelers and enjoy exploring new places. During this NFL offseason, back in April, the pair headed for a vacation in Italy.

On April 9, Izzy Nix posted a few pictures from her vacation with her husband on Instagram.

She posted several pictures, sharing a glimpse of the fun activities they enjoyed on the vacation. They went cycling, enjoyed a boat ride, and explored new places and the culture, and the art of the country.

Broncos' Sam Ehlinger and his wife Cami Jo join Bo Nix and Izzy for a weekend outing

In another Instagram story on Friday, Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, shared a picture of her outing with Broncos' newly signed quarterback Sam Ehlinger and his wife, Cami Jo. Izzy posted a beautiful snap posing with Cami Jo at a restaurant.

They both smiled for the camera and shared the picture.

"You should see our view!!!" She wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Still from Bo Nix's wife Izzy's Instagram story/@izzysmokenix

She then shared an adorable picture of Sam Ehlinger and her husband, Bo Nix, writing:

"The view"

Still from Bo Nix's wife Izzy's Instagram story/@izzysmokenix

While the ladies shone in white, the NFL stars donned matching black hoodies.

Sam Ehlinger signed a deal with the Broncos in March 2025, while Bo Nix is heading for his second season with the team. Ehlinger was with the Indianapolis Colts till 2024.

Broncos are officially set to start their new season on Sept. 8. They will play their first game against Tennessee and then on Sep. 15 will face the Indianapolis Colts.

