Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's wife, Izzy Nix, shared a peaceful moment with her husband on Instagram. On Tuesday, she posted a photo of Nix in a white hoodie as they quietly strolled in the evening. She captioned it,

“Sunset stroll!”

Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares glimpses into quiet sunset stroll with Broncos QB, Instagram/izzysmokenix

Off-field, Nix has faced criticism. Last week, during an episode of “First Things First,” FS1 analyst Nick Wright doubled down on his previous comments about Nix.

"People think that I need to admit I was wrong about Bo Nix," Wright said. "I think it's going to be a glorious Category 2 where it will be proven out the way people thought I need to admit I was wrong about Mac Jones. ... The older, experienced, low ceiling, high floor quarterbacks that look good in Year 1 don't always take that big jump in Year 2.”

However, Bo Nix proved critics wrong last season. He broke records and earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors in October. In November, he threw for a career-high 307 yards and four TDs against the Atlanta Falcons, becoming the first rookie QB to complete over 80% of his passes while throwing for at least 300 yards and four TDs.

Nix also helped the Broncos make the playoffs. In the regular season’s final game, he threw for 321 yards and four TDs.

Izzy Nix balances fitness and fashion while supporting Bo Nix

Last month, Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, posted a selfie on Instagram after her morning Pilates workout. She looked fit in yoga pants, socks, and a workout top as she took a group selfie with her friends.

Izzy Nix balances fitness and fashion while supporting Bo Nix - Instagram/izzysmokenix

Izzy has been staying active this offseason while supporting Nix, who led the Broncos to the playoffs with a strong season. She’s also been sharing her style on social media, posting pictures in Broncos gear and capturing moments from her life with her husband. She also went on a vacation to Mexico with some NFL stars' partners, including Zach Wilson’s fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno.

Izzy and Nix met in 2020 when he was at Auburn, where she was a cheerleader. They married in 2022.

