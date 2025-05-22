While Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is preparing for OTAs, his wife, Izzy, shared her new look on her Instagram account ahead of the 2025 NFL season. On Wednesday, Izzy shared a short video of her showing her new hairstyle on her Instagram account, where she boasts 49K followers.

She praised Belen, her hairstylist, in the caption of the video:

"The best"

Bo Nix's wife Izzy shows off new look as Broncos QB prepares for OTAs/@izzysmokenix

Izzy shared a video sitting in her car and fixing her hair. She donned a light hoodie and seemed happy with her new look.

Bo Nix and Izzy met in college. The two attended Auburn University, where Bo played quarterback and Izzy was a cheerleader. The two were married in July 2022 in Alabama.

The Broncos will hold their organized team activities (OTAs) on May 27-9 and June 3-5. But before that, Bo Nix spent some time on a football field with some kids in Denver, Colorado. The kids were seen wearing orange jerseys with “Bo Nix” written on them, along with the number 10.

Sharing the pictures of the fun-filled outing on his Instagram last week, Nix wrote in the caption:

"A little backyard football never hurt anybody."

Bo Nix's wife Izzy hypes up Broncos' Christmas Day matchup vs. Chiefs

Bo Nix's wife Izzy showed her excitement for the Broncos' Christmas Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Last week, she shared a graphic of the showdown featuring his husband alongside Patrick Mahomes on her Instagram stories, along with a short message:

"Merry Christmas"

Bo Nix's wife Izzy's Instagram story

Bo Nix and the Broncos beat the Chiefs 38-0 in Week 18 last season to clinch their first postseason berth since 2015. However, that was against a second-string Chiefs team since they had already clinched the No. 1 seed.

Izzy and other Broncos fans will be hoping Bo Nix and co. can pull off another big win against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this Christmas.

