Bo Nix's wife recaps draft night weekend as Broncos QB embarks on new era in Denver

Bo Nix turned 24 this offseason and his birthday has already been one to remember. Between wrapping up his college career and starting his NFL journey, the former Oregon Ducks signal-caller already might have enough material to write a novel.

While not in written form, his wife, Izzy Nix, has already gotten to work documenting the experience for everyone to see from her eyes. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she posted a compilation of videos with a caption reading "Wkend Vibes" with one orange heart and one purple heart emoji.

The compilation appeared to go in sequential order, starting with seemingly a somewhat normal boat ride on the water. Then, the videos became about the NFL Draft, revealing Bo Nix's reaction to being selected 12th overall by the Broncos.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The videos then transitioned to show slices of him posing for photographers with his new jersey and touring Broncos headquarters.

Izzy Nix records Bo Nix's life-changing weekend, courtesy of Izzy Nix's Story on Instagram

Of course, the pick by the Denver Broncos set off a decent polarization of the team's fans over the weekend. Some fans moaned over picking the final quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, others were relieved to have a premium rookie prospect to watch in 2024.

With the free agents gone, Nix's team would have been in deep water without a premium rookie and a common favorite to earn a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, however, there is a demographic of fans backing Izzy Nix's husband under team head coach Sean Payton.

Bo Nix and his wife meet LeBron James

NBA: Playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

While the Broncos quarterback was sure to meet plenty of football-related celebrities over the last couple of months, one meeting may stand out more than others.

Taking to Instagram in late March, Izzy Nix posted a picture of herself, Bo Nix, and LeBron James. The couple watched James play a basketball game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the post, she added a video of the game in action, showing her seats to be courtside just behind the hoop. The Lakers were playing the 76ers, and she got plenty of up-close looks at the game in action, including shots of 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.