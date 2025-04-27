Bo Nix sends 5-word message to brother Tez Johnson after Buccaneers draft WR in round 7 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were responsible for a special moment on Saturday.
Bo Nix and Tez Johnson share a special bond that goes beyond football. The Denver Broncos quarterback has already made his mark in the league after an excellent rookie season, but now he'll be able to watch his adopted brother shine with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Nix family adopted Johnson when he was 15 years old. Both players were teammates in high school at the time, and their football bond continued as they played together in Oregon. The Broncos drafted Nix, and now Johnson is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Right after the selection was announced, the quarterback shared a short but inspirational message to his brother. Nix incentivized Johnson to "keep proving them wrong":
Although their paths crossed at Oregon, neither of them started their college career with the Ducks. Nix was a five-star recruit by Auburn, but he moved to Oregon after three seasons with the Tigers. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Johnson, on the other hand, started his football career at Troy before moving to Oregon in 2023, playing one season with his brother. Over the past season, he had 898 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The Buccaneers selected him with the 235th overall pick in the 7th round of he 2025 NFL Draft.
Who did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Todd Bowles' team had six overall picks. Curiously, they doubled on every position:
- Round 1, pick 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 21: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
- Round 3, pick 20: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
- Round 4, pick 19: David Walker, Central Arkansas, EDGE
- Round 5, pick 21: Elijah Roberts, SMU, EDGE
- Round 7, pick 19: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
The double on wide receivers was a curious point for NFL analysts, as the franchise already boasted a formidable trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, and the new arrivals will only improve even more their passing offense.
