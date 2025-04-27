Bo Nix sends 5-word message to brother Tez Johnson after Buccaneers draft WR in round 7 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were responsible for a special moment on Saturday.

Ad

Bo Nix and Tez Johnson share a special bond that goes beyond football. The Denver Broncos quarterback has already made his mark in the league after an excellent rookie season, but now he'll be able to watch his adopted brother shine with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Nix family adopted Johnson when he was 15 years old. Both players were teammates in high school at the time, and their football bond continued as they played together in Oregon. The Broncos drafted Nix, and now Johnson is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Right after the selection was announced, the quarterback shared a short but inspirational message to his brother. Nix incentivized Johnson to "keep proving them wrong":

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bo Nix's story, celebrating his brother's pick

Although their paths crossed at Oregon, neither of them started their college career with the Ducks. Nix was a five-star recruit by Auburn, but he moved to Oregon after three seasons with the Tigers. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ad

Johnson, on the other hand, started his football career at Troy before moving to Oregon in 2023, playing one season with his brother. Over the past season, he had 898 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The Buccaneers selected him with the 235th overall pick in the 7th round of he 2025 NFL Draft.

Who did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Todd Bowles' team had six overall picks. Curiously, they doubled on every position:

Ad

Round 1, pick 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Round 2, pick 21: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Round 3, pick 20: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Round 4, pick 19: David Walker, Central Arkansas, EDGE

Round 5, pick 21: Elijah Roberts, SMU, EDGE

Round 7, pick 19: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

The double on wide receivers was a curious point for NFL analysts, as the franchise already boasted a formidable trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, and the new arrivals will only improve even more their passing offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.