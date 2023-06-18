Bob Brown dead: Hall of Fame OL passes away aged 81, cause of death revealed

Hall of Famer Bob Brown passed away at the age of 81 on Friday, 16th of June, 2023. He had been admitted to a rehabilitation center in Oakland, California, following a stroke in April, and he died there surrounded by his family and friends, as per his wife Cecelia. The Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he was enshrined in the Class of 2004, announced the sad news.

Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement Saturday that they were grieving the loss. He paid tribute to his strength and promise on the field.

"Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field. On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique – and sometimes brute force – to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so."

However, he also paid tribute to his soft-spoken nature off the field, adding,

“Yet off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004. The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeCe and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

Bob Brown's NFL career

Bob Brown entered the NFL in 1964 after playing college football at the University of Nebraska. His intimidating style gave him the nickname "Boomer" during college days, which he carried in a decade-long NFL career.

He was selected in the 1964 NFL Draft in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the second overallpick. He was also picked 4th overall in the AFL Draft by the Denver Broncos but chose to play in the NFL. He would play till 1968 with them before playing for a couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He finished his career with the Oakland Raiders, playing for them from 1971 to 1973.

His coach at the Raiders, John Madden, said,

“Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality. He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.”

He was a five-times First-team All-Pro, four-times Second-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. He is in the Eagles Hall of Fame and his No. 64 jersey with the Nebraska Cornhuskers has been retired. In his honor, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will fly at half-mast.

