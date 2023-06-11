Bobby Wagner has spent his entire 11-year career as one of the best overall middle linebackers in the NFL. The legendary defensive superstar may now be starting to think about the next stage of his life when he eventually retires from the NFL.

He will be 33 years old when the 2023 NFL season kicks off, but he may have his sights set on joining the XFL in some capacity.

Forbes recently released a report that despite the XFL's estimated $60 million loss this year, Dwayne Johnson is still as confident as ever in their success. Bobby Wagner quote tweeted Forbes' post from his personal Twitter account and tagged The Rock with a personal message.

Here's what Wagner had to say:

"Would love to be apart of this! And I’m number 54 again so it just makes sense!"

Wagner's reference to number 54 is the jersey number that he currently wears for the Seattle Seahawks. He's trying to connect with Dwayne Johnson on this number as 54 has a ton of personal meaning to him.

The Rock also wore a number 54 jersey as a symbol of his own pursuit of an NFL career prior to his success in the WWE.

Here's what Johnson had to say about the number via his personal Instagram account:

“There are 53 players on an NFL roster - I was number 54."

Dwayne Johnson had an excellent college football career as a defender for the Miami Hurricanes, but failed to make it in the NFL. He uses the number 54 as a motivating reminder that he's not on a 53-man NFL roster.

He was also a part of producing a docuseries titled “Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream” because he apparently believes that XFL players could adopt the same mindset.

While Bobby Wagner is trying to connect with Dwayne Johnson to join the XFL in some form, it's unclear at this point where he plans to fit in. Joining as a player would be shocking, but he's obviously good enough to make a team immediately if he chooses to do so.

He's been chosen as an All-Pro in each of the last nine consecutive NFL seasons, including a second-team selection with the Los Angeles Rams last year. He's also made a ton of money during his career, so he could potentially be thinking about investing in the league.

Bobby Wagner's career earnings

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner has made more than $92 million in career earnings from his team contracts alone, not including all of his various endorsements and other business ventures.

The Seattle Seahawks have paid him nearly $85 million for ten years with the team, including $5.5 million for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. He also spent one year with the Los Angeles Rams, earning $7.25 million before being released from his five-year contract after just one season.

