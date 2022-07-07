Cops investigating SoFi Stadium after dive team recovers body from artificial lake

Outside SoFi Stadium’s artificial lake in Inglewood, California, the body of a 45-year-old male was discovered yesterday on July 6. The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to the scene after it had gotten word that a man dove into the lake and didn't come back up to the surface.

Dive teams, after some time, found the body after looking for several hours. Just before 6:15 a.m. on the day of the incident, the man was last seen getting into the lake. He was moving in the direction of the middle of the lake and was last seen above the water sometime later.

James Butts, the mayor of Inglewood, told reporters that the surveillance video hinted at the male jumping into the man-made lake of his own volition, stating:

"This is someone that made a conscious decision to trespass onto the property, get into the lake and he ended up having some distress and difficulty," "So I don't think there's anything SoFi could've done to prevent this."

Butts also noted that the man leaped over two fences prior to entering the lake. The man's name hasn't been released and that an investigation is underway. Condolences to the man's family for their loss.

When was SoFi Stadium opened?

The stadium opened in September 2020 after nearly four years of construction. It features a 70,000-seat baseline capacity that can be made even bigger to hold over 100,000 fans for major events. It will serve as one of the main stadiums during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Two NFL franchises call the stadium home: the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams moved from St. Louis in 2016 to Los Angeles after spending five decades there previously (1946 - 1994) before heading to St. Louis.

The Chargers left San Diego to head to Los Angeles the following year in 2017 after more than five decades of being known as the San Diego Chargers.

Last season, SoFi Stadium hosted Super Bowl 56 that saw the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23 - 20.

