Bomani Jones pumps brakes on Nike-fueled “Cult of Shedeur” while dismissing comparison to Tim Tebow mania

Shedeur Sanders was the talk of the town after his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns. The Colorado Buffaloes product had two touchdowns in an impressive win over the Carolina Panthers.Nike posted a visual on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account with the caption, &quot;Only a matter of Time.&quot; However, NFL analyst Bomani Jones has come out to pump the brakes on the Sanders hype train. Jones said:&quot;Could y'all please not lose y'all's minds about this? Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes in an NFL preseason game. It ain't even the last preseason game. You know the one where they halfway pretend like its football?&quot;&quot;The Right Time with Bomani Jones&quot; host added:&quot;Nike put out an ad. The comparison that they're making up there to the surrounding cult of Shedeur is to Tim Tebow. If Shedeur Sanders were to play in the NFL this season, I do not think that he would be the worst quarterback that I have ever seen and that's why you can't compare him to Tim Tebow, because that is the worst quarterback that I have ever seen play NFL football.&quot;If he doesn't start at the end of the year and you're a Shedeur person, don't sweat it. He's going to get his chance to play. Save your energy. You can't already be fighting like this in August. You're gonna be out of breath by week two.&quot;Jones believes Shedeur Sanders has a higher ceiling than Florida Gators icon Tim Tebow, who played just 35 games (16 starts) in the NFL before retiring.However, Jones is not a fan of the Nike ad, and he thinks that the Browns shouldn't rush to start the Colorado product. There's still enough time for Sanders to prove that he belongs at this level and among the better QBs in football.Shedeur Sanders remains QB4 on Browns' depth chartThe Browns have six quarterbacks on their roster, including four veterans: Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley, and two rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.According to the ESPN depth chart, Sanders remains the fourth-string quarterback for the Browns. He's behind Flacco, Pickett and 2025 third-round selection Gabriel. It's important to note that Watson is currently injured and expected to miss most (if not all) of the 2025 season, and Huntley just joined a few days back for the preseason.The Browns have two more games in the preseason. They're against the Eagles and Rams. Sanders will hope to get some reps in that game to prove that he's deserving of a future starting berth.The Kevin Stefanski-coached Browns are aiming to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2023 season. However, they'll need to sort out the QB1 dilemma before they can compete in a stacked AFC.