Bomani Jones reveals stumbling on words during ‘first encounter’ with Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, is one of the top QBs in the free agency currently. Hence, he is among the talks of many pundits and journalists alike as they speculate about the future of Russell Wilson in the NFL.

During such a discussion, former ESPN journalist Bomani Jones was narrating an accidental meeting with Wilson’s celebrity wife, Ciara. The host of ‘The Right Time with Bomani Jones’ revealed that he fumbled while speaking to Ciara, and his hands were clasped together as he introduced himself. In the episode, released on Friday, Jones narrated,

“I’m saying peace out to Russell Wilson as I’m leaving and that was the first encounter I had with Ciara. And I just felt like I had to introduce myself. And I just, ‘Hi. I’m Bomani.’ I said it like two or three times. I don’t know if she heard me. I had nothing to come after that. I wasn’t try to holler at the man’s woman but…”

Jones was accompanied by former Denver Broncos cornerback Dominique Foxworth, who started laughing at his old friend’s anecdote. He responded,

“I know. I’ve known you for a long time and I’ve never seen this version of you. The gesture that you just did. The hands that clasped together, the lean in. One of your loyal subjects. ‘Hi, I’m Bomani.’ You lean in.”

Jones continued, “I think I may had my hand behind my back just to make sure nobody misunderstood. Like, I don’t know what it was. She’s like ‘Nice to meet you.’ She absolutely, treated me with like, a delicacy that implied that she knows that she doesn’t have to be this nice.”

Ciara is a celbrated singer, actress and a Grammy award winner for her music video, "Loose Control." The mother of four children, continues to captivate fans with her fitness and stunning appearance. It's no surprise that Jones was awestruck by her impressive presence.

Russel Wilson's wife, Ciara announces the release date of her new single

On Thursday, the multi-talented artist, Ciara took to Instagram to reveal the launch date of her upcoming single, ‘Ecstasy,' which will be released on April 4. She captioned the post,

“ECSTASY out 4/4!! Pre-Save Now! 💋”

Ciara will share the screen with her friend Tyga, which will be produced under her label, ‘Beauty Marks Entertainment.’ Russell Wilson was excited by the news and later shared it on his Instagram story.

