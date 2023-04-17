"Bombed him first play" - Antonio Brown berates Jalen Ramsey over best NFL CB debate

Antonio Brown doesn’t reckon Jalen Ramsey is the best cornerback at the moment. The former NFL wideout believes he smoked them all during his 12-season career.

In his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Brown made a special mention of Ramsey:

“Probably Jalen Ramsey talked a lot”

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Antonio Brown was talkin his shit when asked who was the best cornerback he faced & went in on jalen Ramsey Antonio Brown was talkin his shit when asked who was the best cornerback he faced & went in on jalen Ramsey 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7nI0GgJt9G

That was the five-time All-Pro’s response when hip-hop artist Gillie Da King asked about the player who talked the most. Brown replied:

“We bombed him, first play. Guy like that, we bombed him first play. So, I was looking in his eyes and then walked away like that. First play, we take him deep! That’s how we started the game with him.”

Gillie Da King commented:

“When we interviewed him, he said, nobody had over 100 yards receiving on him except against DeAndre Hopkins, I believe.”

Brown responded:

“Some of these cornerbacks, they’d be nice to these receivers. They don’t like to mention my name because some guy would say to them, ‘Oh, you got him (Brown) this week?’ Wallo, they gotta come home, somebody got to consult with them."

“Who gonna talk about the game where their family’s coming, Wallo? They gotta talk about it. Better get the red pennies out, you got A.B. this week. It’s gotta be a big week, baby.”

Antonio Brown and Jalen Ramsey's head-to-head history

Brown and Ramsey have played against each other four times. It would have been six if Brown was still with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they hosted the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 Divisional Round playoff game. Brown also missed the 2021 Week 3 Buccaneers-Rams matchup, as he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Their first game against each other was in 2017 when Ramsey was with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Antonio Brown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown ended the game with ten receptions for 157 yards. However, the Steelers lost, thanks to Ben Roethlisberger’s five interceptions. Jalen Ramsey picked off one of those passes, which was intended for Vance McDonald.

They met again during the 2018 regular season, wherein Ramsey had two interceptions against Roethlisberger. However, the Steelers won against Jacksonville, thanks to Brown’s 117 yards and a touchdown. They had another face-off in the 2018 Divisional Round, where Brown had 132 yards and two touchdowns. Nevertheless, the Jaguars won, with Ramsey getting four tackles.

Their last meeting came during the 2020 regular season, with Ramsey playing for the Rams and Brown with the Buccaneers. The Rams won, and Ramsey ended with a team-leading four tackles. Brown had eight catches for 57 yards.

Despite Antonio Brown’s recent statement, they have mutual respect for each other. Brown once named Ramsey his favorite cornerback, while Ramsey called Brown a Hall of Famer.

Antonio Brown retired from the NFL after his bizarre 2021 Week 17 exit against the New York Jets. He announced his retirement on the same day he became a part-owner of the National Arena League’s Albany Empire. Meanwhile, Ramsey will be playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2023 after an off-season trade.

