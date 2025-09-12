  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Book your Jan vacations. It's over": JJ Watt's comments on player-only meeting resurfaces amid Dolphins' latest move after Week 1 loss to Colts

"Book your Jan vacations. It's over": JJ Watt's comments on player-only meeting resurfaces amid Dolphins' latest move after Week 1 loss to Colts

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:13 GMT
&quot;Book your Jan vacations. It
"Book your Jan vacations. It's over": JJ Watt's comments on player-only meeting resurfaces amid Dolphins' latest move after Week 1 loss to Colts (Credit: IMAGN)

Former NFL star JJ Watt's comments about players-only meetings resurfaced on Thursday after the Miami Dolphins held one of those meetings following a humbling Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins couldn't do anything against the Colts, who cruised to an easy 33-8 win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Ad

Miami had a forgettable afternoon in which they allowed Indianapolis to score on all of their possessions. Before things got out of control, the players met on Tuesday to try to right the ship.

This is not a good sign, given that it is only Week 1 and the Dolphins have pieces to turn things around for the rest of the season. After NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), one fan recalled what JJ Watt said about those types of meetings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If you're at players-only meetings point, go ahead and book your January vacations... It's over," Watt said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

In October 2023, Watt joined "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his experiences at players-only meetings. He shared the infamous quote and explained that whenever he was in one, the feeling wasn't that they would figure the situation out quickly and would go on a playoff run.

"If you're in a players-only meeting, you're just looking around and then this guy comes up with a super passionate speech and he's like, 'Guys, we got to play for each other. We have to do this,'" Watt said. "And then there's other guy like, 'Yeah, but it's the coaching, man.' And then this guy over here is trying to defend the coaches and he's like, 'No, man, it's not them. It's us.' It's just a nightmare."
Ad
Ad

Tua Tagovailoa "happy" about Dolphins' players-only meeting

After one of his worst performances in the NFL (14 of 23 for 114 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions and three sacks), Tua Tagovailoa said he wanted to see his teammates show up at Tuesday's meeting. Once the meeting was concluded, the quarterback expressed his satisfaction with it.

"I got the offense together, and we had a meeting about things that we wanted to do to hang our hats on this week, points of emphasis, and how we want to go about it this week," he said. "We got all of that communicated to those guys, so that's what we've got."

The Dolphins will clash with the New England Patriots in Week 2 to try to get the first win of the season.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications