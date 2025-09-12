"Book your Jan vacations. It's over": JJ Watt's comments on player-only meeting resurfaces amid Dolphins' latest move after Week 1 loss to Colts

Former NFL star JJ Watt's comments about players-only meetings resurfaced on Thursday after the Miami Dolphins held one of those meetings following a humbling Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins couldn't do anything against the Colts, who cruised to an easy 33-8 win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Miami had a forgettable afternoon in which they allowed Indianapolis to score on all of their possessions. Before things got out of control, the players met on Tuesday to try to right the ship.This is not a good sign, given that it is only Week 1 and the Dolphins have pieces to turn things around for the rest of the season. After NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), one fan recalled what JJ Watt said about those types of meetings. &quot;If you're at players-only meetings point, go ahead and book your January vacations... It's over,&quot; Watt said.In October 2023, Watt joined &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; to discuss his experiences at players-only meetings. He shared the infamous quote and explained that whenever he was in one, the feeling wasn't that they would figure the situation out quickly and would go on a playoff run.&quot;If you're in a players-only meeting, you're just looking around and then this guy comes up with a super passionate speech and he's like, 'Guys, we got to play for each other. We have to do this,'&quot; Watt said. &quot;And then there's other guy like, 'Yeah, but it's the coaching, man.' And then this guy over here is trying to defend the coaches and he's like, 'No, man, it's not them. It's us.' It's just a nightmare.&quot;Tua Tagovailoa &quot;happy&quot; about Dolphins' players-only meeting After one of his worst performances in the NFL (14 of 23 for 114 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions and three sacks), Tua Tagovailoa said he wanted to see his teammates show up at Tuesday's meeting. Once the meeting was concluded, the quarterback expressed his satisfaction with it.&quot;I got the offense together, and we had a meeting about things that we wanted to do to hang our hats on this week, points of emphasis, and how we want to go about it this week,&quot; he said. &quot;We got all of that communicated to those guys, so that's what we've got.&quot;The Dolphins will clash with the New England Patriots in Week 2 to try to get the first win of the season.